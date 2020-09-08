De Vooravond Leads August’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

De Vooravond (Early Evening), a daily news magazine/talk show, generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new shows that premiered across the globe in August, according to The WIT.

A reboot of the hit series De wereld draait door (The World Moves On), the show boasts 62,000 followers. Hosted by Fidan Ekiz (13,500 followers) and Renze Klamer (5,000), it premiered on August 31 on NPO 1 in the Netherlands.

The runner-up for August was Menajerimi Ara (Call My Agent) with 45,000 followers. The local adaptation of the French dramedy series Call My Agent bowed on Star TV in Turkey on August 25. Following the daily lives of the employees of an Istanbul talent agency representing famous actors, the series stars Barış Falay (652,000 followers), Ahsen Eroğlu (278,000), Canan Ergüder (196,000) and Fatih Artman (107,000).

A spin-off of the medical series Modrý Kód (Blue Code), Sestřičky Modrý Kód (Nurses: Blue Code) follows the day-to-day work of four emergency nurses who have the lives of countless patients put into their hands. It came in third with 42,000 followers. The series, which stars Sabina Laurinová, bowed on Prima in the Czech Republic.

La Mexicana y el Güero (Accessory to Love) picked up 29,000 followers for fourth place. The local adaptation of the Chilean telenovela Complices, about a man who was adopted as a child by an American family who goes home to Mexico to find his family and roots, features Itatí Cantoral (1.7 million followers), Juan Soler (970,000), Nora Salinas (649,000) and Luis Roberto Guzmán (327,000). It premiered on Las Estrellas in Mexico on August 17.

Rounding out the top five with 23,000 followers, Big Brother Greece is a new local adaptation of the Big Brother format for Greece’s Skaï. Hosted by Harry Varthakouris (61,000 followers), the show sees the winner collect €100,000.

Netflix’s Biohackers (13,000 followers), in the sixth spot, is a German thriller series that follows medical student Mia, who discovers the use of highly advanced biohacking technology on her university campus. Starring Lena Wedler (70,000 followers), Jessica Schwarz (49,000) and Thomas Prenn (10,000), the show rolled out internationally last month.

100 argentinos dicen… is a new local adaptation of the Family Feud format. Hosted by Dario Barassi (2 million followers), the show bowed on Canal 13 (El Trece) in Argentina and claims 12,000 Instagram followers for seventh place on August’s list.

Hosted by actor and dancer Jarbas Homem de Mello (154,000 followers), Talentos boasts 10,000 followers for eighth. The talent competition pits 100 candidates—amateurs or professionals aged 16 to 45 who are passionate about musical comedy—against each other. It premiered on TV Cultura in Brazil on August 8.

An international cooking competition in which ten teams of two compete and cook up some of the best meals from ten different countries, Plate of Origin made its debut on Seven in Australia on August 30. Featuring food specialists Gary Mehigan (469,000 followers), Matt Preston (411,00) and Manu Feildel (186,000), the show has 9,000 followers for ninth place.

August’s top ten list ends with Love Bistro (4,000), which launched on TV2 in Hungary on August 24. The cooking competition sees 18 celebrity couples compete in various gastronomic challenges, with their results evaluated by two acclaimed chefs. It features such celebrities as Horváth Gréta (178,000 followers), Oláh Geri (31,000) and Meggyes Dávid (27,000).

