Incendo & Screentime NZ Prep New Romantic Comedy

Incendo and Screentime New Zealand have commenced principal photography on Together Forever Tea.

The romantic comedy stars Kimberley Crossman (Shortland Street, Deathgasm, Golden Boy), Jay Ryan (Go Girls, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Kills People) and Jacque Drew (Power Rangers Ninja Steel, Shortland Street, Reset). The film is being shot on location in New Zealand.

It is written by Elizabeth Stewart and directed by Josh Frizzell (Fresh Eggs, Brokenwood, Tatau).

In Together Forever Tea, marketing whiz Lara Thompson is living a fast-paced life in the big city when she’s summoned to the sleepy town of Kissing Falls to settle the affairs of her late Aunt Vivienne who owned a tea shop. Lara originally plans to sell the shop quickly, but switches course to fulfill her aunt’s last wish—to have one of her teas awarded by the prestigious International Council of Tea Sommeliers. With the help of handsome local flower expert Matt, Lara sets out to recreate a long lost “love potion” tea. One problem: the tea’s secret ingredient is the extinct Kissing Falls rose. As Lara and Matt work together, she finds herself not only falling for Matt but for the town itself.