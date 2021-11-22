Channel 4 & Peacock Order More We Are Lady Parts

ADVERTISEMENT

The critically acclaimed comedy series We Are Lady Parts has been renewed for a second season by Channel 4 in the U.K. and Peacock in the U.S.

From Nida Manzoor (Doctor Who, Enterprice, Hounslow Diaries), the series explores the highs and lows of the band Lady Parts through the eyes of Amina Hussain, a microbiology Ph.D. student on the lookout for love. Hussain is pulled into the band’s joyful, anarchic energy and is torn between her strait-laced university friends and the band.

The series is produced by Working Title Television, part of NBCUniversal International Studios, and distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. Manzoor serves as creator, writer and director.

Manzoor said: “I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts. I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!”

Surian Fletcher-Jones, executive producer for Working Title Television, commented: “I’m so proud of We Are Lady Parts for its wit, its inventiveness and its representation, and I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re getting to make another season. Nida has got so much to say about contemporary life, and she’s found the perfect vehicle with this show to express her unique and inspiring worldview. I can’t wait to share Nida’s vision for season two.”

Fiona McDermott, head of comedy at Channel 4, added: “We Are Lady Parts is the rallying cry from a fearlessly funny, contemporary and dial-shifting comedy that felt uniquely Channel 4 at its heart. The show deftly took big ideas around identity, representation, gender and creativity and wrapped them up in a truly original and hilarious show full of love, romance and sisterly power. From one of the most inventive and ambitious writer-directors around, we’re so delighted to be working with Nida, the exceptional cast and team at Working Title Television, NBCUniversal International Studios and our brilliant partners at Peacock to bring this back again.”

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: “We Are Lady Parts exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling and boundary-pushing comedy. We’re incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can’t wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble.”