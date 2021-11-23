Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Digital Editions for ATF Online+ Now Available

Digital Editions for ATF Online+ Now Available

World Screen 4 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The December digital editions of World Screen, TV Asia and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
From Taiwan to the World: TAICCA continues its mission to promote Taiwan’s cultural industries abroad; Korean Wave: KOCCA’s Do Hyoung Lee on what’s driving the surging interest in Korean content.

TV Asia
TV Asia Screenings Festival: Screen clips of hot properties for ATF Online+; All Points East: A range of distributors discuss the wealth of opportunities they are finding across Asia. Plus an interview with Viu’s Helen Sou.

TV Listings
Listings for numerous companies participating in ATF Online+, including links to trailers.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Party Down Revived at STARZ

STARZ has greenlit a revival of its cult comedy hit Party Down, with most of the original cast set to reprise their roles.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.