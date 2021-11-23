Netflix Acquires Scanline VFX Studio

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has acquired Scanline VFX, the studio behind the photorealistic effects and virtual production in such shows as Cowboy Bebop and Stranger Things 3.

Netflix will invest in Scanline’s pipeline, infrastructure and workforce and continue to support the work that Scanline’s Eyeline Studios is doing in virtual production.

Scanline was founded in 1989 and is now led by Stephan Trojansky, a VFX supervisor whose proprietary fluid rendering system Flowline won an Academy Award for Technical Achievement in 2008. The company has offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Los Angeles, London, Munich, Stuttgart and Seoul.

Along with Cowboy Bebop and Stranger Things 3, Scanline’s work is featured in upcoming titles such as Don’t Look Up, The Gray Man, Slumberland, The Adam Project and Stranger Things 4. In addition to collaborating with Netflix, Scanline has done work on everything from Game of Thrones to Godzilla vs Kong and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q1 2022.