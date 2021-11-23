ATF Spotlight: Nicely Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment’s Love in Bloom follows a florist as she travels to a small Australian town for her sister’s wedding, only to be put in charge of the preparations with the best man.

Another romance film, Snapshot of Love sees a Hollywood paparazzo end up at the same inn as the elusive star she was assigned to photograph.

Based on a true story, Adeline centers on a Midwestern town that has a healing horse. “We believe our slate of romance and Christmas movies are the perfect combination,” says Vanessa Shapiro, CEO.

Shapiro adds, “Nicely is focused on bringing feel-good movies to our buyers around the world.”