Call My Agent!, Tehran Score International Emmys

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the winners of the 49th International Emmy Awards, with nods going to programs from France, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, PR China, Thailand, the U.K. and the U.S.

David Tennant accepted the award for Best Performance by an Actor for his role as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des. Hayley Squires was on hand to accept the International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress for her role as British porn star Jolene Dollar in Adult Material.

Call My Agent! season four won for Comedy Series, while Tehran landed the win for Drama Series.

Additional winners were Kubrick by Kubrick (Arts Programming), Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Documentary), 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards (Non-English Language US Primetime Program), The Masked Singer (Non-Scripted Entertainment), INSiDE (Short-Form Series), The Song of Glory (Telenovela) and Atlantic Crossing (TV Movie/Mini-Series).

The win for Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice marked the first-ever Emmy for a program from Thailand.

Actress and comedian Yvonne Orji hosted the gala. Former NBA Player and NBA Champion with the Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki presented the International Emmy Directorate Award to Dr. Thomas Bellut, director-general of German public broadcaster ZDF.

“We are delighted to be able to gather the global television community, in-person again, in New York to celebrate the world’s best television,” said International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner. “The diversity and geographic spread of tonight’s winners demonstrate once again the universal power of great storytelling and performances.”