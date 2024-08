ADVERTISEMENT

The release of new seasons of returning shows on Netflix boosted viewership of older seasons by 86 percent, according to new research from Ampere Analysis.

The research firm analyzed viewership data for a selection of new seasons that dropped on Netflix in the second half of 2023, showing gains in viewing of older seasons in the first half. While older seasons saw a surge, titles without a new season saw a natural viewing decline of 46 percent over the same period.

New releases command a significant share of Netflix viewing; new shows in 2023 accounted for 26 percent of TV season viewing hours that year. But older seasons help to bring in new audiences and encourage repeat viewing, Ampere reports. For example, ahead of Lupin‘s season three arriving in October 2023, viewing of seasons one and two surged from 33 million in the first half to 165 million in the second half.

Indeed, scripted series benefit the most from a previous season bump. Ampere found that the average returning series saw past seasons’ viewing hours double in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, the average unscripted show with a new season saw a 7 percent decline in viewing. Viewing of unscripted shows with no 2023 release fell 63 percent. “So, while new releases may not be able to uplift unscripted titles’ viewing as strongly as scripted, they can still slow the natural decline in series viewing over time,” Ampere says.

Related titles for scripted series can also benefit, Ampere notes. For example, viewing of the One Piece animated series rose 67 percent with the release of the live-action show. Squid Game saw a 32 percent increase in the second half with the release of the reality spin-off Squid Game: The Challenge.

Joe Hall, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis, noted: “Although new releases draw the largest viewership for Netflix, continuing series also reignite interest in older content from existing and new fans. With streaming business models increasingly focused on ad-supported tiers, viewing volumes are crucial for attracting advertisers and generating ad revenue. This makes returning series an attractive prospect to these companies, as they can help sustain engagement for older seasons long after release.”