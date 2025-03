ADVERTISEMENT

Of the top 100 movies and TV shows in 2024, more than two-thirds were based on existing IP, Ampere Analysis has found.

Amid the commissioning downturn, shows based on existing properties are helping broadcasters and platforms attract and retain audiences while minimizing risk. Between 2022 and 2024, existing franchises maintained a steady 20 percent share of scripted commissions.

Crime and thriller stands out as the most popular category for known IP commissions, accounting for 22 percent of all franchise-based announcements. For traditional broadcasters, extensions of long-running procedural dramas like Law & Order and NCIS have been paramount. At streamers, meanwhile, there’s been a trend towards local adaptations of existing shows. Of note, Netflix franchises were adapted in 22 distinct markets between 2022 and 2024.

Olivia Deane, research manager at Ampere Analysis, noted, “During a downturn in commissioning, franchises are a reliable choice for companies looking to engage successfully with consumers. From nostalgic blockbuster movies to broadcast crime procedurals, commissioners are safeguarding spending by continuing to invest in well-loved characters and the universes they inhabit. Streamers are also leveraging existing IP to create localized versions, catering to regions where streaming adoption is still growing.”