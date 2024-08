ADVERTISEMENT

The full API integration of the French-language streaming platform TV5MONDEplus has launched on Sling TV in the U.S., offering American viewers thousands of films and series.

This marks an extension of an existing partnership between TV5MONDE and Sling TV, now allowing access to top French-language content from around the world all inside one platform.

This summer, viewers can stream a variety of premium programs, including films, series, news, sports and specials on Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as the 50th anniversary of Paris Fashion Week.

“By allowing subscribers to access all of TV5MONDEplus inside of Sling TV without having to switch between apps or devices is a landmark moment for our streaming offering,” said Patrice Courtaban, executive VP of global growth and business development and CEO of TV5 USA. “We are grateful to be among the very few streaming services to have its API integrated into Sling TV, which is a testament to our long-term, mutually beneficial partnership.”