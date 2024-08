ADVERTISEMENT

Expanding their partnership, DAZN and Pluto TV are teaming up for the rollout of a dedicated handball channel in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

DAZN Handball x Pluto TV launches August 21, delivering matches from the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League with German participation in both the men’s and women’s competitions. It will broadcast one live match from each round of EHF Handball as a free TV exclusive starting from mid-September. It will also showcase live matches from the Women’s Champions League and European League for women and men, including the semifinal and final in all three tournaments.

Alice Mascia, DACH CEO and group CMO at DAZN, commented, “Our partnership with Pluto TV is a key part of our strategy to provide sports fans with a wide range of high-quality live sports content. With the launch of the new handball channel and the continuation of our popular darts and women’s sports channels, we are offering our viewers even more top-class sports and exclusive content. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to providing fans with an unrivaled sports experience across multiple platforms.“

Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international general manager for Pluto TV, added: “In our mission of entertaining the planet, we are excited to continue our successful collaboration with DAZN to bring exclusive, high-quality sports content to our platform—and best of all, for free. With the launch of a channel entirely dedicated to handball, not only are we offering exclusive content to handball fans for free, but we are also introducing this sport to a new audience on our platform, tapping into different interests. We can’t wait for the channel to be made available to everyone!”