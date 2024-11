ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company and VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) have invested in Promise, a new studio that will produce films and series “in the era of Generative AI.”

The new venture will explore new storytelling formats in collaboration with Gen AI

artists and storytellers using a proprietary production process. It was founded by Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos, former YouTube content executive Jamie Byrne and Gen AI innovator Dave Clark.

“We are investing in a new class of Gen AI talent who blend traditional filmmaking chops with cutting-edge technical expertise, setting a new standard for high-quality storytelling enabled by AI,” said Strompolos, CEO. “We believe this is a transformational moment in entertainment and a studio must be built from the ground up—around the artists, the tech, and a new workflow—in order to unlock its full potential.”

North Road’s Chernin and Andreessen Horowitz’s Andrew Chen led the funding round.

Chernin stated: “There is something undeniably exciting about Generative AI, and we are bullish on George and Promise’s ability to empower storytellers. This team understands that prioritizing artists and creatives is the only approach as we begin to apply Generative AI into the creative process, and Promise has the most inventive and user-friendly model we have seen.”

Byrne, president and COO of Promise, added: “We’re championing Gen AI artists and forming partnerships with a broad range of rights-holders to bring their stories to life. Our productions will also see us working with members of the creative community—from writers and directors, to actors, visual effects artists, and more—tailored to each project’s unique vision.”

“Gen AI filmmaking is a creative process that combines the expertise of skilled artists, hybrid workflows, and a collaborative production environment,” said Clark, chief creative officer. “Our goal is to cultivate a space where storytellers from all backgrounds can explore bold ideas, take risks, and push the boundaries of storytelling,“

Promise is developing a software product called MUSE, a production workflow that integrates Gen AI technology throughout the creative process.

“Generative AI is transforming creativity and Promise is at the forefront of enabling the next generation of creators and storytellers,” said Chen, general partner at a16z. “Our investment reflects our confidence in their approach to integrating technology with the craft of storytelling.”