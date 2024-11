ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix highlighted a wealth of upcoming non-English-language productions at its first International Showcase, stressing its commitment to local originals through partnerships with more than 1,000 producers in 50-plus territories.

The showcase featured Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, together with regional content VPs Minyoung Kim (APAC), Paco Ramos (LatAm), Monika Shergill (India) and Larry Tanz (EMEA).

Programming highlights previewed at the showcase included One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia), The Leopard (Italy), Last Samurai Standing (Japan), season two of The Empress (Germany), El Refugio Atómico (Spain), Senna (Brazil) and season three of Alice in Borderland.

“People like the authenticity of local stories,” said Bajaria. “When you try to make something that appeals to everyone, you just end up making something that appeals to no one.” Bajaria encouraged her teams to be ambitious and support the vision of creators with the “goal to make shows and films that resonate in their home country first.”

New titles headed to Netflix include an untitled Bollywood project from India, a French adaptation of Love is Blind, Physical 100: Asia from Korea and the new film Bullet Train Explosion from Japan.