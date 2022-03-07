Pasión de Gavilanes 2 Tops February’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasión de Gavilanes 2, a sequel to the telenovela that aired on Telemundo in 2003, picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut in February, according to The WIT.

Counting 628,000 followers for first place, the sequel sees the Reyes and Elizondo families face new challenges. Danna García (3.4 million followers), Paola Rey (2.5 million), Michel Brown (2 million), Natasha Klauss (1.6 million) and Mario Cimarro (1.6 million) star.

Power Book IV: Force has picked up 120,000 for second place since it made its debut on STARZ last month. The latest spin-off of Power centers on Tommy Egan, who finds himself in the middle of Chicago’s drug game after leaving New York. The cast of Power Book IV: Force includes Joseph Sikora (2.6 million followers), Tommy Flanagan (617,000), Shane Harper (468,000) and Lili Simmons (210,000).

Produced by Shonda Rhimes (2 million followers) and starring Julia Garner (1 million), Inventing Anna (93,000) came in at third. The Netflix limited series is based on the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. It centers on the titular woman who posed as a wealthy German heiress in New York City, conning both people and financial institutions to fund her lavish lifestyle.

The Hulu series Pam & Tommy profiles the relationship of former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Seth Rogen (9.3 million followers), Sebastian Stan (8.8 million), Lily James (3.2 million) and Nick Offerman (1.3 million) star in the series, which has racked up 89,000 followers for fourth place.

Rounding out the top five with 73,000 followers, Baba (Dad) made its debut on Show TV in Turkey in February. The drama series, which stars Tolga Sarıtaş (5.6 million followers), Haluk Bilginer (294,000) and Beril Pozam (251,000), centers on the conflict between Emin, the head of the Saruhanlı family, and his son Kadir, recently released from prison, over the concept of family.

Bel-Air, the new Peacock series based on Morgan Cooper’s fan film, is a reboot of the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that re-envisions the sitcom as a drama. Coco Jones (1 million followers), Adrian Holmes (35,000) and Jabari Banks (25,000) star in the series, which accumulated 69,000 followers for sixth place.

The CW series All American: Homecoming (63,000) is February’s seventh-place title. A spin-off of the drama series All American centering on the character of Simone Hicks as she attends a historically Black college, it features Cory Hardrict (928,000 followers), Peyton Alex Smith (268,000) and Geffri Maya (173,000) in the cast.

Vikings: Valhalla, starring Sam Corlett (899,000 followers), Frida Gustavsson (222,000) and Pollyanna McIntosh (203,000), has picked up 44,000 Instagram followers since its debut on Netflix. The series is a spin-off of History’s Vikings that begins 100 years after the original series concludes.

In ninth place with 27,000 followers, the Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder features the voices of Kyla Pratt (2 million followers), Bresha Webb (519,000) and Paula Jai Parker (56,000). The revival of Disney’s animated series of the same name picks up the story of its central character, 14-year-old Penny Proud, as she makes her way through early teendom.

Chefi fără limite (Chefs Without Limits), with 22,000 followers for the last spot on February’s list, bowed on Antena 1 in Romania in February. The adventure cooking show sees three chefs each coordinate a team of six amateur cooks and compete in a series of culinary challenges. It features chefs Sorin Bontea (811,000 followers), Florin Dumitrescu (568,000) and Cătălin Scărlătescu (508,000).