Electric Entertainment Promotes Christina Keller

Jamie Stalcup


Electric Entertainment has promoted Christina Keller, formerly controller, to the newly created position of VP of finance.

Keller will work closely with Jeff Gonzalez, chief financial officer, on fostering Electric’s banking relationships and preparing and reviewing financing documents and forecasts.

Keller has been with the company for more than 12 years. As controller, she oversaw the entirety of the accounting department, maintained loan compliance, created GAAP basis financial statements, set up accounting controls, managed entity creation and dissolution, handled postproduction accounting and liaised with the company CPA for annual tax return filings. She also handled all matters relating to human resources and payroll.

“Christina has shown immense dedication, ingenuity and acumen in achieving our far-reaching goals at Electric,” Gonzalez said. “She has become an undisputed asset within not just the accounting department but the company as a whole. I am excited to see her move into this newly created and well-deserved role.”











