Paquin Entertainment Group has appointed Andrew Akman, who has held senior roles at Cineflix Media, Shaw Media and Alliance Atlantis Communications, as its chief operating officer.

Based in Toronto, Akman will leverage the company’s position as a global, multiplatform entertainment business to produce large-scale events and exhibitions and theater, film and television productions. Paquin is currently in development on several talent-driven projects for broadcasters, streaming platforms and live audiences.

Akman previously held senior roles at Cineflix Media, Shaw Media, Canwest Media and Alliance Atlantis Communications and co-founded the television production company Husk Media.

Gilles Paquin, chairman and CEO of Paquin Entertainment Group, said: “Andrew’s expertise in media and entertainment and his entrepreneurial spirit make him an ideal fit for Paquin as we continue to expand the range and scale of our global businesses in artist representation, immersive exhibits, live events, brand partnerships and theater, film and television.”

Akman commented, “Talent is in higher demand than ever as entertainment companies collaborate with creatives and performers to reach global audiences, and Paquin works with many of the most prominent names in the business. There’s immense potential for growth, and the company is perfectly positioned to forge connections between fans, brands and artists across platforms. I’m incredibly excited to join Paquin at such a pivotal stage.”