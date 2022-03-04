Blink49 Studios Inks Deal with Sheri Elwood

ADVERTISEMENT

Blink49 Studios has signed an exclusive multiyear first-look deal with Canadian screenwriter, executive producer, director and showrunner Sheri Elwood (Lucifer, Call Me Fitz, Moonshine).

Under the pact, Elwood will develop scripted television series for all platforms spanning broadcast, cable and streaming. Endeavor Content, which backs Blink49 Studios, will handle international distribution for all projects.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Sheri, who is incredibly talented, passionate and boasts originality in her projects,” said Blink49 Studios’ Carolyn Newman, executive VP of global scripted, and Virginia Rankin, executive producer. “She truly represents the best of Canadian storytellers whose voice has global impact. This deal is part of our overall content strategy to partner with world-class talent to create compelling entertainment.”

Elwood said, “I’m beyond thrilled to be working with John [Morayniss], Carolyn and the whole Blink team, of whom I’ve been fans of for years. May we be fearless in our shared vision to create binge-worthy, out-of-the-box stories.”