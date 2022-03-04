Angelina Jolie Enters Filmmaking, TV & Doc Deal with Fremantle

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie has signed a multiyear international agreement with Fremantle.

The three-year pact is effective immediately. It will see Jolie—a director, actor and Special Envoy for the UN refugee agency—jointly develop with Fremantle an internationally-focused slate of feature films, documentaries and original series, which she will produce, direct and/or star in (based on each individual project).

The collaboration extends to local-language projects in partnership with Fremantle’s production companies and filmmaking talent operating in 26 territories around the world. This includes supporting other writers and directors regionally to help get their projects made.

Under the deal, Jolie will produce and direct the feature film Without Blood this May in Italy. Jolie adapted the script from the international best-selling novel by Alessandro Baricco.

Jolie and Fremantle are also working on upcoming feature projects, documentaries and original series that will be announced soon.

Jolie said: “To have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective.”

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO of Fremantle, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Angelina, joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor and humanitarian. Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world. We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience.”