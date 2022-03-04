egta Suspends Relationships with Russian Members

ADVERTISEMENT

egta, the global trade body for TV and radio sales houses, is immediately suspending its relationship with all Russian members of the association: EMG (Europa Media Group), Everest Sales, Gazprom-Media, Media-1, NRA (National Advertising Alliance) and Russian Media Group.

The move is in solidarity with the Ukrainian people following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, the association will donate €100,000 to both Ukrainian media and humanitarian institutions and invites other associations across Europe to consider similar measures.

“As an association built on cooperation across borders, we are deeply concerned by this tragic situation and strongly condemn Russia’s overt attack upon democracy and peace in Europe,” the egta said.

“As such, we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and with all egta colleagues in the media and advertising industry, in Ukraine and Russia, who are unwillingly drawn into an unnecessary conflict.

“However, as a strong signal to its leadership and as part of the international effort to isolate Russia from the international community, we are suspending services to all Russian member sales houses.”

The suspension will remain in effect until further decision by the association’s next General Assembly.