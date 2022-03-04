Disney+ to Introduce Ad-Supported Tier

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ is planning to introduce an ad-supported subscription, in addition to its ad-free option, starting in the U.S. in late 2022 and continuing to roll out internationally in 2023.

The introduction of an ad-supported offering is viewed as a building block in the company’s path to achieving its long-term target of 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by full-year 2024.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone: consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

“Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there’s a growing demand for more streaming inventory,” said Rita Ferro, president of advertising for Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. I can’t wait to share more with advertisers at the Upfront.”