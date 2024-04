ADVERTISEMENT

Zone·tv has “the most personalized user interface in the free streaming marketplace,” says CEO Jeff Weber, “ensuring that our viewers can seamlessly watch the content that is important to them.”

It offers unique advertising and partnership opportunities “by working with our partners on creative opportunities that drive real value. In addition, Zone·tv can build a fully customized network of content for any audience using our deep library of programming assets. Combined, these features come together to create a free streaming service that can produce unmatched value for our advertising partners and an engaging experience for our viewers.”

With Zone·ify, the company offers a breadth of content, including FAST channels, movies, series, short-form stories, interactive experiences and gaming.