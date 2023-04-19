MIPTV & médiaClub’Elles Reinforce Alliance for Women Empowerment

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV and médiaClub’Elles reinforced their commitment to empowering women and supporting the Sustainable Development Goal of achieving gender equality through the International Women Mentoring and Networking breakfast.

The ninth edition of the event featured eight mentors: Mounia Aram, animation producer, entrepreneur and international public speaker (France); Caroline Béhar, head of international co-productions and acquisitions at France Télévisions (France); Eleanor Coleman, who works in presales and business development at Blue Spirit (France); Bea Hegedus, managing director of distribution at Vice Media (U.K.); Rebecca Knight, co-CEO of Collective Media Group (U.K.); Caroline Kusser, executive VP and head of series at Upgrade Productions (U.S.); Caroline Petit, deputy director in the United Nations (Belgium); and Sarah Wright, executive coach and director of mentoring, WFTV—Black Pear Consulting Limited (U.K.).

“Our long-standing partnership with MIPTV and MIPCOM is reinforced at this international market as we are jointly supporting the UN by calling to action the program makers to help spotlight inequalities around the world,” said Florence Sandis, president of médiaClub’Elles. “As media professionals, we are in the perfect position to help drive those changes.”