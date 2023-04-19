Prime Video Introduces Dialogue Boost Feature

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video has added a new feature to its platform called Dialogue Boost, which allows customers to increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects.

While similar features are available on select devices, Prime Video is the first global streaming service to offer this feature directly through its platform. It works by analyzing the original audio in a movie or series and identifying points where dialogue may be hard to hear. The speech patterns are then isolated and the audio is enhanced. This AI-based approach allows for targeted enhancement to portions of spoken dialogue, as opposed to the general amplification in a home theater system.

The feature is now available on select English-language Amazon originals worldwide, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Harlem, The Big Sick, Being the Ricardos and Beautiful Boy. It will become available on more titles throughout the year.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”