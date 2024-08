ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max has sealed a deal to carry a selection of Premier League and Emirates FA Cup matches for the 2024-25 to 2027-28 seasons in Mexico and Central America.

Coverage kicks off August 10 with the Manchester City vs. Manchester United match for the 2024 FA Community Shield, with regular season coverage beginning August 16. Max will deliver five matches per round. In Mexico, some matches will also be available on TNT. Max will present a total of 190 matches during each season of the League, in addition to 40 corresponding Emirates FA Cup matches.

“Combining the best competitions in Europe, such as UEFA Champions League and Emirates FA Cup, along with local tournaments like Paulistao in Brazil or the National Championship in Chile, positions Max as an ideal destination for football fans in the region,” commented Juan Solá, streaming leader at Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America.

“This leading competition strengthens our sports content portfolio and expands our coverage of the best football competitions,” added Miguel Cárdenas, country manager at Warner Bros. Discovery for Mexico and Central America.

Paul Molnar, chief media officer at the Premier League, noted, “The Premier League is excited to offer Mexican and Central American fans the opportunity to watch live Premier League and Emirates FA Cup matches via Max. TNT Sports is a long-standing partner of the Premier League in the United Kingdom, and we are pleased to expand our relationship with them to include Central America. We are excited that TNT Sports will broadcast world-class football to supporters in the region until 2028.”

James Gray, The FA’s commercial director, added: “We want to share the most iconic domestic cup competition with football fans around the world, and we look forward to working alongside Warner Bros. Discovery in Mexico and Central America.”