Kate Laffey Named VP of ViacomCBS International Studios

Kate Laffey, former VP of acquisitions at Cineflix Rights, has been appointed VP of ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) with immediate effect.

Based in London, Laffey will report to Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of studios and streaming at ViacomCBS Networks International. With direct oversight of all international studio development, production and commercial for VIS centrally, Laffey’s central focus will be on growing VIS’ global studio footprint in all regions internationally. Laffey will work closely with the company’s domestic and cluster studio leads by sourcing local hits and expanding them globally.

Laffey previously served as VP of acquisitions at Cineflix Media’s U.K.-based distribution arm, Cineflix Rights, and prior to that position, served as a senior acquisitions executive at ITV.

Gazzolo said: “ViacomCBS International Studios has seen nearly 50 percent average revenue growth since inception, and with this steady growth, our studio business continues to play a crucial role in ViacomCBS’ overall content ecosystem. The phrase ‘Content is King’ has never been more pertinent than in today’s global streaming landscape, and I am confident that Kate will be a driving force in the evolution of our business for the future.”

Laffey added: “I’m excited to join ViacomCBS International Studios during such a critical time in our industry’s evolution. As the company readies for the future, I see tremendous potential to grow its international formats business and capitalize on strategic opportunities to support VIS’s continued advancement.”