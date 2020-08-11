Jeff Schlesinger Exits in WarnerMedia Restructure

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Schlesinger, the president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, is among the executives departing the Warner Bros. leadership team as part of the WarnerMedia realignment.

Schlesinger has served in his current role since 2013 and has served at the company for 37 years.

Schlesinger said: “It’s been a great 37-year-run, with 26 as president of international television distribution, spanning six mergers, millions of miles traveled, thousands of programs sold and billions of dollars generated. In the end, it took a global pandemic and a complete reorganization of the company for me to trip over the last hurdle. I hope to always be remembered as the only studio executive to ride into an International Screenings party at the studio on the back of an elephant in the ‘good old days.’”

Also exiting are Ron Sanders, Warner Bros.’ president of worldwide theatrical distribution and home entertainment and executive VP of international business operations, and Kim Williams, executive VP and chief financial officer at Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Sanders said: “Warner Bros. is known for being the most celebrated studio in history for good reason. The talent is unmatched, both on the creative and business sides, and I’m honored to have been entrusted to oversee a great portfolio of businesses around the world for the last 30 years.”

Williams commented: “Warner Bros. has a unique and wonderful history; heralded and iconic, it is one that I am proud to have been part of. It is also filled to the brim with the best and brightest. I will cherish my time at this great company.”

On Friday, WarnerMedia revealed structural changes to the company. As a result, a consolidated international unit was created focused on scale and efficiency, key commercial activities were centralized under one group, and the company simplified how its studios were organized.

Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of Warner Bros. and newly announced head of WarnerMedia’s studio and networks group, said: “Jeff, Ron and Kim are all highly valued members of my senior leadership team, and we will be forever grateful for the many meaningful and lasting contributions each of them has made to Warner Bros. I thank them all for their dedication and years of service and wish them the very best in their next chapters.”