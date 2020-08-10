Report: OTT TV & Video Revenues Total $83 Billion

ADVERTISEMENT

Global online TV episode and movie revenues reached $83 billion in 2019, increasing from $67 billion in 2018 and up by $50 billion on 2017, according to Digital TV Research.

Of the $16 billion in additional OTT revenues in 2019, SVOD contributed $12 billion. SVOD’s share of OTT revenues reached 58 percent in 2019, up from 41 percent in 2015. SVOD revenues were $48 billion in 2019. AVOD’s total was $24 billion, followed by DTO/EST with $6 billion and rental at just under $5 billion.

From the 138 countries covered, the top five represent 72 percent of the global revenues by 2019. OTT revenues exceeded $1 billion in 13 countries in 2019.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “The U.S. added $8 billion in revenues in 2019—half of the global additions—with China up by $1 billion.”