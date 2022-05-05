The Kardashians Tops April’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kardashians, which debuted on Hulu and Disney+ in April, picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut last month, according to The WIT.

The reality series follows the Kardashian-Jenners’ next chapter and sees the family bring viewers on a new, intimate journey into their lives. The series has racked up 1.1 million followers while the Kardashian-Jenner clan has more than 1.2 billion followers combined.

Netflix’s Heartstopper picked up 1 million followers for a close second place. Adapted from the YA graphic novel Heartstopper, the coming-of-age series tells the story of Nick and Charlie, two British teens at an all-boys grammar school who fall in love. It stars Kit Connor (2.3 million followers) and Joe Locke (1.7 million).

Another Netflix title, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On takes April’s third-place slot with 120,000 followers. The reality series sees six couples split from their respective partners and paired off with someone new, with whom they will cohabitate for three weeks. By season’s end, they will either end up engaged with a fresh start, with someone new or single. Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who have 933,000 and 1 million followers, respectively, host.

Adapted from the scripted format Dr. Romantic, the medical drama series Kasaba Doktoru (The Town Doctor) centers on a genius doctor with an accomplished career who leaves it all behind to be a neighborhood medic in a small town. Starring Deniz Can Aktaş (1.2 million followers), Hazal Subaşı (1 million), Ozan Akbaba (802,000) and Vildan Atasever (402,000), the series has picked up 44,000 followers since it bowed on TRT1 in Turkey.

In fifth place with 40,000 followers, Rua das Flores (Flower Street) is a comedy telenovela that follows the misadventures of Tília, a resident of Rua das Flores. It’s a somewhat special street because each side belongs to a different town and its inhabitants are always in conflict. Airing on TVI in Portugal, it stars David Carreira (1 million followers), Eduardo Madeira (431,000), Inês Faria (145,000) and Matilde Breyner (115,000).

Piers Morgan Uncensored (39,000) is a live talk show that airs on TalkTV in the U.K. Hosted by Piers Morgan (1.8 million followers), the sixth-place series features debate and interviews, celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views.

Airing on Canal #0 in Spain, Martínez y hermanos has picked up 19,000 followers for seventh place. The entertainment show is presented by comedian Dani Martínez (1.3 million followers), who receives three very different guests in a format combining humor, interviews and live musical performances, giving a central part to the mobile phone.

The First Lady, with 17,000 followers for the eighth spot on April’s list, airs on Showtime and stars Viola Davis (9.3 million followers), Gillian Anderson (2.5 million) and Michelle Pfeiffer (2.2 million). The drama series peels back the curtain on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from history, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

In ninth place, The Voice Chile has racked up 13,000 followers on Instagram since it started airing on Chilevision. This marks the third season of the local adaptation of the singing contest The Voice, which previously aired on Canal 13. Cami (2 million followers), Gente de Zona (1.9 million), Yuri (1.9 million) and Beto Cuevas (286,000) serve as coaches on the competition.

Rounding out the list with 12,000 followers, the drama series İyilik (Goodness) is adapted from the Korean scripted format The Queen’s House, which tells the story of a woman who supports another woman’s affair—without knowing that the affair is with her own husband. The series stars Hatice Şendil (1.8 million followers), İsmail Demirci (1.1 million), Sera Kutlubey (567,000) and Perihan Savaş (472,000) and airs on FOX in Turkey.