Warner Bros. Australia Prepping How to Make Gravy Movie

Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, in partnership with Speech & Drama Pictures, has secured the exclusive international rights to develop the ballad “How to Make Gravy” into a Christmas film.

Written by the Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly, “How to Make Gravy” tells the story of a prisoner named Joe who writes a letter to his brother Dan about his longing to be with family at Christmas. Originally released in 1996, the song’s lyrics and story will be adapted into a feature film 26 years later.

Kelly said: “Dan and Joe and Rita and Angus and Dolly and all the others have been stuck inside that song so long, I’m glad they’re going to get a chance to live life a different way!”

Michael Brooks, managing director of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, said: “In Australia, December 21 is known as Gravy Day. Few songs have risen to cult status and secured a date on the festive calendar, which is why Paul Kelly’s “How to Make Gravy” is so special. It’s a privilege to be given the opportunity, alongside our partners Megan and Nick at Speech & Drama, to unravel the mystery and meaning captured in Paul’s now-iconic lyrics and bring this incredible story to the screen.”

Speech&Drama Pictures’ Nick Waterman and Megan Washington said: “Paul’s beautiful song is the perfect recipe for a feature film. Its characters are already beloved by many who have imagined the story behind Joe’s letter themselves—there’s so much to be found in the space between what he must be feeling in prison at Christmas and what he writes in his letter to his brother. This song holds a special place in our hearts. It’s an honor to bring it to life.”