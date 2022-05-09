Global AVOD Spend Forecast to Reach $70 Billion

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Digital TV Research, AVOD revenues for TV series and movies are projected to reach $70 billion in 2027, up from $33 billion in 2021.

Of the 138 countries covered, 13 will generate more than $1 billion in 2027, up from only five countries in 2021.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “U.S. AVOD will grow by $19 billion to $31 billion by 2027, remaining the largest country by far. The U.S. has the world’s most sophisticated advertising industry by some distance, plus AVOD choice is greater in the U.S. than anywhere else. The U.S. will account for 46 percent of the global total by 2027, up from 39 percent in 2021.”

China, in second place with $8.3 billion by 2027, saw decreases in 2020 due to its economic downturn. It will take until 2024 for China to better its 2019 total. In 2021, the government clamped down on fan-based culture, which resulted in far fewer reality shows from the OTT platforms—and less viewer demand.

The U.K. is poised to see revenues of $3.1 billion from AVOD by 2027, Japan $3 billion and India $2.4 billion.