FilmRise Partners with Above Average for Comedy Sketch Series

FilmRise has entered a deal with Lorne Michaels’ Above Average, a division of Broadway Video, to create a streaming TV series featuring comedy sketches from the Above Average library.

Initially, FilmRise will roll out two seasons, each with 15 episodes. The programs will include sketches from 7 Minutes in Heaven, featuring Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg and more; Cool Kids’ Table; Forgotten Assholes of History; Hudson Valley Ballers; I Wanna Have Your Baby; Is This Okay?; Paulilu Mixtape; Sound Advice; The Idiot’s Guide to Smart People; Thingstarter; and Waco Valley.

FilmRise plans to launch the first two seasons in July. It will distribute the series to all digital platforms and feature it on the FilmRise Comedy AVOD app and its FAST channels.

“Our deal with Above Average expands our digital native offerings to include comedy with high-profile, high-quality programming,” said Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions at FilmRise. “Above Average is a brand that features some of the biggest names in comedy and has over 8 million subscribers in its network and 2.4 billion views on YouTube.”

Marc Lieberman, president of Above Average, added, “We are thrilled to expand Above Average’s audience to streaming viewers around the world. Since the launch of Above Average, we have watched the network grow exponentially and are excited to partner with FilmRise’s innovative team to expand our digital footprint worldwide.”