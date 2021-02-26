Hulu Highlights Include Iron Mike Limited Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Hulu revealed a slew of upcoming programming highlights during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, including the new original limited series Iron Mike, from the team behind I, Tonya.

The eight-episode limited series Iron Mike explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture: heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. It comes from 20th Television and was created by I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers.

Also, Animaniacs has been renewed for a third season on Hulu of ten episodes. Season two of the animated comedy—from Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation—will debut later this year.

Hulu revealed that the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will debut with three episodes on April 28. In the ten-episode upcoming season, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges.

The third and final season of Shrill premieres all eight episodes on May 7. The new season finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) and her newfound momentum at work.

Hulu’s new adult animated comedy series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. premieres all ten episodes on May 21. In the series, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

The popular teen dramedy Love, Victor returns with all ten episodes on June 11. Season two picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High.

“With returning seasons of award-winning comedies and dramas, Hulu’s 2021 slate of original series truly has something for everyone,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome back the stories and characters fans have connected with in The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, Animaniacs and Love, Victor, while taking viewers deeper into the character of Mike Tyson in Iron Mike and bringing animated but deeply human characters to life in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”