Hulu Originals Lineup Includes The Girl From Plainville

ADVERTISEMENT

Hulu has revealed a number of new highlights coming to its slate, including a straight-to-series order for the original series The Girl From Plainville, starring Elle Fanning.

The Girl From Plainville is a limited series inspired by the true story of the controversial case of Michelle Carter (Fanning), who was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide of her then-boyfriend via texts and phone calls.

Joining Hulu’s Original food programming slate is The Next Thing You Eat from James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang and Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville. The six-part docuseries tells the story of the sea change taking place across every corner of the food world.

Selena Gomez joins the cast of the upcoming Hulu Original comedy series Only Murders in the Building, starring alongside comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Following a successful first season, Love, Victor returns to Hulu for a ten-episode second season. The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

Padma Lakshmi’s Taste the Nation will also return for a ten-episode second season, as the freshman series launched in June to critical acclaim, receiving a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Maya Rudolph joins as the narrator for the upcoming Hulu Original Eater’s Guide To The World, slated to debut with seven episodes on November 11.

The upcoming original programming includes the semi-animated comedy series Woke, starring Lamorne Morris; No Man’s Land, the dramatic tale of the Syrian civil war; and the second season of Pen15, a middle school comedy set in the early 2000s starring Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine.

“From renewals of fan and critic favorites Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, to exploring the true story of The Girl From Plainville and learning about David Chang’s deeply personal view at what’s next for the restaurant industry in The Next Thing You Eat, Hulu’s slate of Original programming has never been stronger,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP of originals at Hulu. “Our content is driven by highly curated programming from best-in-class talent, and Hulu is dedicated to continuing to tell unique and inspired stories that our viewers crave.”