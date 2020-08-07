WarnerMedia Restructures, Bob Greenblatt & Kevin Reilly Exit

ADVERTISEMENT

WarnerMedia is restructuring its leadership team, with Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly among those to exit the company.

CEO Jason Kilar outlined the changes in a memo to staff.

Andy Forssell, general manager of HBO Max, will be leading a newly created HBO Max operating business unit and report to Kilar. Forssell and his team will be responsible for the product, marketing, consumer engagement and global rollout of HBO Max.

Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. chair and CEO, will be leading the newly created studios and networks group, combining original production (content studios) and programming capabilities currently spread across Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, will also be taking on original content responsibilities for HBO Max and the domestic linear networks TNT, TBS and truTV. Bloys will report to Sarnoff.

The Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group continues to be led by Chairman Toby Emmerich. Warner Bros. Television Studios group continues to be led by Chairman Peter Roth. Warner Bros. Interactive remains part of the studios and networks group, along with the global brands and franchises team, including DC led by Pam Lifford, and the kids, young adults and classics business led by Tom Ascheim.

Gerhard Zeiler, currently chief revenue officer, will lead a newly integrated international group comprised of the international operations of Warner Bros., HBO and Turner Networks.

Tony Goncalves, CEO of Otter and a key leader of HBO Max, will lead the new commercial unit that combines the U.S. advertising sales and distribution groups with home entertainment and content licensing.

Christy Haubegger, chief enterprise inclusion officer, will now also oversee the global marketing and communications team, including branding and corporate social responsibility.

Jeff Zucker continues as chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports. Pascal Desroches (CFO), Rich Tom (CTO), Jim Cummings (chief human resources officer), Priya Dogra (executive VP of strategy and corporate development) and Jim Meza (executive VP, general counsel) continue to report to Kilar.

Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, and Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV, are leaving the company, as is Keith Cocozza, executive VP of corporate marketing and communications.

“I want to thank Bob and Kevin for getting us to this point with the integration of HBO and the legacy Turner Networks and launch of HBO Max,” Kilar said. “It has been such an impressive sequence of events, and we are so much better for it. I also owe a tremendous amount of gratitude and thanks to Keith, for not only helping me navigate these last few months at the company—and with the media—but more importantly for his 19 years at the company through its evolution. I have never met a kinder, more collaborative executive in my career. I can’t wait to see how each of these leaders change the world in the years to come.”