ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has acquired the exclusive North American distribution rights to the feature film Long December, featuring Stephen Williams, John Mark McMillan (Jude Moses) and Charley Koontz (Community, The Boys), among others.

Written and directed by Thomas Torrey (Fare, Minor Premise), the character-driven drama centers on a struggling artist pursuing his dream of music through one December. It tells a story about music, dreams and the heavy hopes everyone carries.

Additional cast members are Emily Althaus (Orange is the New Black, Handmaid’s Tale), Maximiliano Hernandez (Avengers: Endgame, Sicario) and Americana music artists Sarah DeShields and Drake Margolnick.

Long December was a joint production by Bad Theology Pictures (Minor Premise) and Caravan (Mississippi River Styx), in association with Witchcraft Motion Picture Company (Blood for Dust).

Electric has picked up all digital, non-theatrical, home video and broadcast rights to the movie in the U.S. and Canada from Visit Films.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Visit Films once again, having recently acquired Year of the Fox from them earlier this year,” said Steven Saltman, head of domestic sales at Electric Entertainment. “Long December is a poignant film that resonates with anyone who has had to decide between pursuing their dreams or fulfilling their responsibilities. With its authentic character portrayals and glimmers of hope sprinkled throughout, we’re glad to be able to offer this film to audiences everywhere just in time for the holidays.”

“Long December is such a smart film about following our hopes and dreams,” commented Ryan Kampe, president of Visit Films. “It teaches us about the small moments that impact our lives and potentially lead us down new paths. Thomas has crafted a film that, I hope, with Electric’s place in the market and expertise, will reach audiences this holiday season and beyond.”

Torrey added, “Long December is a personal film about the tension between searching for the big break and being content with the blessings in front of us. It’s a tension that I live with often and is shared by every artist that I know. Making this film and crafting the songs of its soundtrack was a rich experience of an incredible community of filmmakers and musicians. I can’t wait for this film to be finally shared with the world, and I’m grateful to Electric for their partnership.”