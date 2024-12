ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has upped Ben Kim to the role of head of development and acquisitions.

Formerly VP of development and acquisitions, Kim will continue to lead the development of all scripted TV and feature films while overseeing the company’s global acquisitions and co-productions. He will also expand upon his experience by overseeing all scripted development for the company’s streaming app and FAST channel, ElectricNOW.

Kim has been with Electric Entertainment for the past decade. He joined the company as VP of development. Throughout his tenure with the company, he helped develop the feature film Bad Samaritan, starring David Tennant, and cultivated the writers’ room staff for several productions, including Leverage: Redemption, The Ark and The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

“Since Ben joined Electric Entertainment, he has had an extraordinary impact on the company,” said Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment. “His exceptional talent and keen eye have been instrumental in acquiring and producing some of our finest films and TV series. Thanks to Ben’s unwavering dedication and expertise, we’ve also expanded into commissioning original content for our streaming app and FAST channel, ElectricNOW. We are confident that Ben will excel in this new role and continue driving the company toward even greater success.”