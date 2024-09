Watch Next Media has been commissioned to produce the 2D animated series Wild Kat for Gulli.

Co-developed with M6 Group and Super RTL, the 26×22-minute show takes place in a world where certain individuals can transform into human-animal hybrids known as Werelings. Middle schooler Kat is tasked with stopping those who misuse their abilities for malicious purposes.

Wild Kat tackles themes such as identity and self-acceptance as Kat and her companions, Idris and Dimitri, embark on adventures.

The series has been developed with financial backing from Creative Europe Media, CNC, SOFITVCINE, PROCIREP and ANGOA.

“With Wild Kat, we wanted to create an action-packed series with spectacular battles that still captures the emotions experienced by its characters,” said Sylvain Huchet, producer and co-creator of the series, and Jérémy Guiter, director and co-creator. “Kat and her friends are not superheroes but teenagers facing age-related challenges, particularly those of identity and difference. It is this sensitivity and immersive quality that make the series unique and will, we believe, resonate with the young audience.”