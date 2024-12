ADVERTISEMENT

Disney remains at the top of Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge for a third consecutive month with 11.1 percent of all viewing in the U.S. in November, ahead of YouTube’s record 10.8 percent, with FOX setting a new milestone thanks to news and sports.

Paramount is third in the ranking with a 9.3 percent share of viewing time, with NBCUniversal at 8.7 percent. FOX reached a new company best for a second consecutive month with 8.6 percent of TV watch time last month, lifted by a 20 percent viewing increase at FOX News Channel and an 8 percent increase at its broadcast affiliates from World Series, NFL and college football coverage.

Netflix saw its share rise to 7.7 percent, thanks in part to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on November 15. It is ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery’s 6.1 percent share. Amazon scored a 3.7 percent share, while The Roku Channel hit 1.9 percent.