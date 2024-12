ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has renewed the Ted Danson-led comedy series A Man on the Inside for a second season, slated to premiere in 2025.

A Man on the Inside debuted atop Netflix’s most popular English TV List and has remained in the top ten for three weeks since its release. Danson has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a comedy series for his leading role in the comedy, which comes from creator Mike Schur.

Universal Television is the studio behind the series.

Schur, creator and executive producer, commented: “We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson. From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare).”

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s VP of comedy series, said: “A Man on the Inside found that sweet spot between funny, authentic and heartfelt, resonating across generations, and we are excited to continue this story with Mike, Ted, Universal Television and the entire team.”

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, added: “A Man on the Inside is equal parts charming, emotional and funny with a brilliant cast that has made the first season such a delight. A massive thanks to Mike, Ted, the cast and crew, and Netflix for giving us even more reasons to laugh, shed a tear and definitely call our families.”