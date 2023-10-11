Canela Media’s Gachi Ciurluini Joins the Festival FAST

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachi Ciurluini, VP of content strategy at Canela Media, has joined TV Latina’s Festival FAST, to be held on November 7 and 8. You can register for the free event here.

Ciurluini has over 18 years of experience in the entertainment industry, making her an expert in the U.S. Hispanic market. Before joining Canela Media, Gachi held important roles as the head of production and strategic programming manager at Azteca America, and she also worked as a creative producer at Univision.

Her expertise also extends across various aspects of network programming, content production and promotions, as well as on-air innovation and digital media.

TV Latina’s Festival FAST in Spanish will explore the rapidly growing FAST and AVOD segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia. The event will include engaging keynotes and panels featuring leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. The event will be streamed live and will be accessible on-demand at www.FestivalFAST.tv.

The FAST Festival joins previously held events, including the TV Latina Festival, as well as the Festival de producción and Festival de streaming.

Ciurluini joins the roster of speakers already announced: Paramount’s José Calderoni in Latin America, Samsung TV Plus’s Aline Jabbour, TelevisaUnivision’s Jorge Balleste, CDC United Networks’ Jimmy van der Heyden, SOMOS Distribution’s Francisco Villanueva, TV Azteca’s Fernando Muñiz and THEMA América’s Carlos Fernández. Stay tuned for speaker updates in the coming weeks.

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the Festival FAST is free, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants!

