The CW Taps NBCU’s Ryan Sharkey

Ryan Sharkey, who most recently served as senior VP of content acquisitions for NBCUniversal, has been named senior VP of programming and content strategy at The CW Network.

Sharkey will spearhead the strategic growth of The CW as well as its AVOD platform and FAST channel extensions. Sharkey will lead the scheduling and acquisitions teams to optimize programming across all platforms, including identifying co-productions and innovative strategies to create compelling content offerings. He will be based in New York.

Previously, Sharkey joined NBC in 2002 after training on GE’s Corporate Audit Staff. He started his NBCU career as a financial analyst, responsible for the programming budgets at CNBC, then USA Network and SYFY Channel. He went on to curate programming across the NBCUniversal cable networks, broadcast TV and streaming portfolio. Among his credits are the Universal film output deal, the Harry Potter franchise and Modern Family, along with executing the first-ever acquisition deals for Peacock in preparation for its launch in 2020.

“As The CW explores new content that will resonate with viewers on both our linear and streaming channels, Ryan is the ideal candidate to lead our programming team,” commented Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW Network. “With Ryan’s vast experience in all areas of network scheduling and acquisitions, we’re confident he will set The CW up for immeasurable success.”

“The CW is going through an exciting transformation, and I’m thrilled to join the team at this opportune time to grow the network and its digital platforms into a profitable destination for premier programming,” said Sharkey. “I look forward to leveraging my long-standing industry partnerships, financial background and creative dealmaking skills to enhance the intense work Brad and his team have put into this transition. Brad is an energizing creative force, and I can’t wait to partner with him.”