Daisy Jones & The Six Leads March’s Wit List

Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that debuted in March, according to the WIT.

Based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series centers on a fictional rock band in the 1970s. Since bowing on March 3, it has garnered 301,000 followers on Instagram. aided by its star-studded cast and their own dedicated followings, including Camila Morrone (4.3 million), Sam Claflin (4 million) and Riley Keough (1 million).

The Turkish drama Aile (The Family) racked up 174,000 followers after its March 7 debut on Show TV to take second place. It tells the story of Aslan, a man who belongs to a prominent crime family in Turkey whose life is turned upside down when he falls for a psychologist. Among the cast are Serenay Sarıkaya (9.6 million) and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ (4.2 million).

Mi Famoso y Yo (My Celebrity and Me) landed in third place by accumulating 169,000 followers after its premiere on Univision on March 19. The talent contest sees six children, paired with six celebrities, compete in various dance, imitation and singing challenges, with Alejandra Espinoza (3.6 million followers) and Adal Ramones (1.2 million) as hosts.

Based on the Argentinean scripted format La chica que limpia, Adım Farah (Farah) picked up the fourth highest number of followers with 110,000. The Turkish adaptation, following a cleaning employee in Istanbul who finds herself forced to work for the mafia, stars Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek, each of whom has their own sizable followings. Özdemir counts 15.7 million followers on Instagram, while Akyürek has 1.9 million.

Rounding out the top five with 81,000 followers, LOL: Last One Laughing Argentina is an adaptation of the entertainment format Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental, pitting ten comedians against each other. The Argentinean edition is hosted by Susan Giménez, who has 3.2 million followers herself.

In sixth place, MBC’s spin-off of My Teenage Girl, Fantasy Boys, looks for members of an international K-pop boy band with 54 candidates who can come from any country. Boosted by host Changmin’s personal following of 1.8 million, the series acquired 68,000 followers after its premiere on March 30.

The Indonesian daily romance series Kesetiaan Janji Cinta (Loyalty Promise of Love) is March’s seventh-place title with 42,000 followers. Based on the book Bahagia Usai Bercerai (Happiness After Divorce), it stars Bunga Zainal (1.8 million followers), Adly Fairuz (1.6 million) and Feby Marcelia (1.1 million).

Kraliçe (Queen), taking the eighth spot, is a Turkish adaptation of the U.S. series Queen Sugar, based on the novel by Natalie Baszile that follows the story of siblings who move back to their hometown to claim a shared inheritance from their late father. With Burcu Özberk (9.4 million followers), Gökhan Alkan (3.1 million) and Selin Şekerci (2 million) among the cast, the series was able to rack up 35,000 of its own followers.

With a star-studded cast featuring Chloe Bailey (5.9 million followers), Damson Idris (1.4 million), Dominique Fishback (1.1 million) and more, Prime Video’s Swarm came in ninth place with 28,000 followers. Co-created by Donald Glover and Atlanta writer Janine Nabers, the series revolves around a young woman whose obsession with a Beyoncé-type pop star takes a dark turn.

In the final spot of March’s list with 23,000 followers is The CW’s Gotham Knights, a superhero series based on the DC Comics characters. Among its cast are Navia Robinson (1 million followers), Sunny Mabrey (91,000), Olivia Rose Keegan (87,000) and Fallon Smythe (44,000).

