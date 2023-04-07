MIPTV Spotlight: Onza Distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

Onza Distribution is highlighting Godless John, based on a true story about an internationally famous “healer” in Brazil.

Known as “John of God,” he was visited by the likes of Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey before rape allegations brought him down.

The Wind Sentries, another new addition to Onza’s catalog, follows the investigation into the rare Eleonora’s falcon that lives on a remote islet in the Canary Islands. After 17 years of studying the species, scientists discovered a link between the falcons, trade winds and climate change. “It is the first time the local authorities have allowed a TV crew to be that close to the falcons, meaning this has never-before-seen footage of this species,” says Carlos Garde, managing director.

Real Madrid: The White Legend looks into the Real Madrid football club.

“We continue to invest in quality and premium content for our catalog,” Garde notes.