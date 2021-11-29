Monday, November 29, 2021
ATF Spotlight: All3Media International

Among All3Media International’s highlights, the Objective Fiction-produced The Larkins follows the adventures of the titular family.

The period drama New Gold Mountain, produced by Goalpost Television, is set in the Wild West era of the Australian gold rush and features a cast of morally gray characters.

From Windfall Films, the documentary Attenborough and the Giant Mammoth sees Sir David Attenborough join biologist Professor Ben Garrod and a team of paleontologists on an excavation of a prehistoric crime scene.











