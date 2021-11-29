ATF Spotlight: Dori Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Dori Media Group’s slate is Da Next, an all-digital talent format that sees music mentors and influencers work with fans to record a song and compete for the highest digital engagement.

In Normal, a young columnist hits rock bottom and finds peace in the unlikeliest of places: the psych ward. It “revolves around the theme of mental health, an important and relevant issue among viewers,” says Haikal Jamari, sales manager for Asia and the Middle East.

Rebelde Way follows six teens from different backgrounds attending a prestigious boarding school.

“Dori Media is focused on providing a diverse mix of highly innovative and high-buzz titles,” Jamari notes.