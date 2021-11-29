Monday, November 29, 2021
Home / Top Stories / ATF Spotlight: Dori Media Group

ATF Spotlight: Dori Media Group

World Screen 3 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Dori Media Group’s slate is Da Next, an all-digital talent format that sees music mentors and influencers work with fans to record a song and compete for the highest digital engagement.

In Normal, a young columnist hits rock bottom and finds peace in the unlikeliest of places: the psych ward. It “revolves around the theme of mental health, an important and relevant issue among viewers,” says Haikal Jamari, sales manager for Asia and the Middle East.

Rebelde Way follows six teens from different backgrounds attending a prestigious boarding school.

“Dori Media is focused on providing a diverse mix of highly innovative and high-buzz titles,” Jamari notes.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

ATF Spotlight: All3Media International

Among All3Media International’s highlights, the Objective Fiction-produced The Larkins follows the adventures of the titular family.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.