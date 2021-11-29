Monday, November 29, 2021
Home / Top Stories / TV Asia Screenings Festival: Nicely Entertainment

TV Asia Screenings Festival: Nicely Entertainment

World Screen 3 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Touting its new selection of TV movies, Nicely Entertainment is highlighting the Lifetime thriller Dying to Belong at the TV Asia Screenings Festival.

“Following a young investigative reporter as she enters the underbelly of the sorority hazing system, Dying to Belong doesn’t shy away from the mystery, deceit or social games of the Pi Gamma Beta sorority,” says CEO Vanessa Shapiro. “Prepare to be shocked and riveted in this dark dive into what lengths sisters will go to keep their secrets!”

Shapiro also highlights the romantic comedy Love in Bloom, which “combines the beautiful views of rural Australia with the excitement of preparing a wedding, the charm of a small-town bed-and-breakfast and the class of modern floral arranging.”











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

ATF Spotlight: Nicely Entertainment

Nicely Entertainment’s Love in Bloom follows a florist as she travels to a small Australian town for her sister’s wedding, only to be put in charge of the preparations with the best man.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.