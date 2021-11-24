ATF Spotlight: Banijay Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by the Banijay UK company Kudos for the BBC, SAS: Rogue Heroes is among Banijay Rights’ new scripted highlights.

“There’s an increase in demand for scripted titles in Asia,” says Rashmi Bajpai, executive VP for Asia.

Banijay Rights also has on offer the format Starstruck, from the U.K. label Remarkable Television, and the Janet Jackson documentary Janet., produced by Banijay-owned Workerbee for Lifetime and A&E. “For formats, we have a range of entertaining, celebrity-led ideas that can be adapted in most markets,” says Bajpai.

Bajpai adds, “ATF gives us an opportunity to follow up from our MIPCOM meetings and secure deals for the new year.”