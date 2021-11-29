David Smyth Named CEO of Beyond Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran international TV executive David Smyth is joining Beyond Rights as its new CEO, effective January 3.

Smyth was most recently the founder and CEO of YouLook.tv, the U.K.’s first multi-channel AVOD service. Prior to this, he held long tenures at 20th Century Fox, as senior VP and managing director, and Sky 1, as head of acquisitions. Smyth has also worked at the BBC and ITV.

Smyth will report to Mikael Borglund, CEO and managing director of Beyond International.

The appointment comes as Kate Llewellyn-Jones has decided to step down to free up time to focus on family commitments. She will remain in the business full time into early 2022 to ensure a smooth handover and transition. Conversations are ongoing about how she can continue to support the business on selected projects next year on a consultancy basis.

Smyth said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining this dynamic business at such a pivotal and changing time for our industry. I’m thrilled at the prospect of working with the talented Beyond Rights team, honored to be taking over from Kate and thankful to Mikael and the board for placing their trust in me. I am also looking forward to getting to know the other businesses in the wider Beyond group and seeking new opportunities to work together and further grow the Beyond brand in the marketplace.”

Borglund added: “I am delighted to welcome David to the Beyond family. He brings with him incredible depth and breadth, having worked for broadcasters, distributors and more recently an AVOD business, and his rich knowledge of the international TV market, coupled with his sharp commercial skills, make him perfectly poised to lead the team and drive the next phase of Beyond Rights’ future.

“We are sad to lose Kate but will always be grateful for the significant contribution she has made to the business. She hit the ground running during an incredibly challenging period in 2020, and her drive, expertise and strategic smarts have helped to deliver the cohesive, ambitious, and thriving business that we have today. On a personal level, I have also really enjoyed having Kate as a colleague so, while I wish her well with her future ventures, I am pleased that she will remain working with us during the transition period and beyond.”

Llewellyn-Jones commented: “I have been so proud to be Beyond Rights’ first CEO, merging the TCB Media Rights and Beyond Distribution businesses—remotely during the pandemic—and to come out the other side as one of the U.K.’s top 10 and most respected distribution businesses. I’d like to thank the Beyond Rights team for making me so welcome and working alongside me on the challenges of bringing the two businesses together. I’d especially like to thank Mikael Borglund for his enduring support. I have immensely enjoyed my time in the business but as I need to now spend more time with family, it is right for me to pass the baton to a new CEO and David is a wonderful appointment. In time, I am also looking forward to developing some other professional interests and passions that I hope will mark the next phase in my career.”