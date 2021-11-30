Getting Ready for ATF Online+?

ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for ATF’s official opening by accessing a host of resources from World Screen, including reading our December digital editions and downloading or updating the World Screen app.

Features of the World Screen app include:

TV Listings: The ultimate resource for programming buyers, providing a detailed listing of new content available.

Screening Rooms: Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows.

Festivals: Check out the TV Asia Screenings Festival, the Korean TV Festival and the Taiwan TV Festival.

Premieres: Panels and premieres for brand-new shows.

News: Access our daily news stories, with headlines organized by genre and region.

Twitter: Access our Twitter feeds for the latest stories from World Screen Newsflash, TV Kids Daily, TV Drama Daily and TV Real Daily.

Photos: World Screen‘s Instagram feed has the latest first-look photos, behind-the-scenes shots and promo pics.

Videos: Access our YouTube channel for interviews with top-level stars and producers.

Digital Editions: Check out our ATF Online+ digital editions for exclusive interviews, trend pieces and more.

Have the app already? Just open it up on your device and it will update automatically with all of our new content for ATF Online+. You can also click on the app settings in the sidebar menu and select “Check for new content.”

Watch clips and access detailed information on new shows by visiting our video portal’s dedicated Screening Rooms for ATF Online+. WorldScreenings.com allows you to search for a show by company, title, keyword and genre. Clips can be watched in widescreen and full-screen modes and you can create your own playlist with your favorite titles. You can also see detailed company information via the Screening Rooms.

The December digital editions of World Screen, TV Asia and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen

From Taiwan to the World: TAICCA continues its mission to promote Taiwan’s cultural industries abroad; Korean Wave: KOCCA’s Do Hyoung Lee on what’s driving the surging interest in Korean content.

TV Asia

TV Asia Screenings Festival: Screen clips of hot properties for ATF Online+; All Points East: A range of distributors discuss the wealth of opportunities they are finding across Asia. Plus an interview with Viu’s Helen Sou.

TV Listings

Listings for numerous companies participating in ATF Online+, including links to trailers.