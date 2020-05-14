Apple Inks First-Look Deal with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has landed a first-look television deal with Scott Free Productions, led by director and filmmaker Ridley Scott.

Scott Free Productions has been behind such successful films as Top Gun, Gladiator and The Martian, as well as TV series such as The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The Man in the High Castle and The Terror. In the 25 years since Scott Free was formed, the company has earned over 100 Emmy nominations with 22 wins and 28 Golden Globe nominations for its television projects.

Under terms of the multiyear deal, Scott Free Productions will develop global television projects for Apple TV+, with executive producers Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan.