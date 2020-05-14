Friday, May 15, 2020
Home / Top Stories / Apple Inks First-Look Deal with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free

Apple Inks First-Look Deal with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free

Kristin Brzoznowski 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has landed a first-look television deal with Scott Free Productions, led by director and filmmaker Ridley Scott.

Scott Free Productions has been behind such successful films as Top Gun, Gladiator and The Martian, as well as TV series such as The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The Man in the High Castle and The Terror. In the 25 years since Scott Free was formed, the company has earned over 100 Emmy nominations with 22 wins and 28 Golden Globe nominations for its television projects.

Under terms of the multiyear deal, Scott Free Productions will develop global television projects for Apple TV+, with executive producers Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

Global Pay-TV Subs to Reach 1.06 Billion by 2025

The base of pay-TV subscribers will increase by 35 million between 2019 and 2025 to reach 1.06 billion, according to Digital TV Research.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.